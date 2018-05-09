6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Sistine Chapel Choir

2pm – Interview with Middle Kids

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3:20pm – Interview with Tank & The Bangas who play tonight at Headliners!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Josh Hedley started begging his parents for a fiddle when was only 3. By the time he as just short of teenagerdom he was hanging out in the local VFW jamming on honky tonk tunes with players several times his age. He talks about that, his sudden inspiration to move from sideman to songwriter, and his debut Mr. Jukebox on Jack White’s Third Man Records.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Vibe of The Week – local hip-hop artist Sasha Renee guest DJ’s for a song with Meg and talks about The Vibe Open Mic this Thursday at Club Nirvana.

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.