WFPK’S DAY OF GRATITUDE – ALL REQUESTS!

6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Kacey Musgraves grew up singing traditional country and western music, yodelling and wearing fringe. When Kacey dropped by the World Cafe to perform songs from her latest album Golden Hour, she laughs about her yodelling past, reflects on her rebel spirit, and discusses the unexpected ways she has helped shape the music of the “new Nashville”.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.