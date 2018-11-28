6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

1pm – Interview with Ingrid Michaelson about her new Christmas album.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

A chance meeting in Mexico between two longtime friends, Peter Buck of R.E.M. and singer Joseph Arthur, led to some poolside songwriting, which led to a recording session, which lead to a new band and self-titled album: Arthur Buck. Both Buck and Arthur talk about their connection, their collabaration, and a live studio performance on the next World Café.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

