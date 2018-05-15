“FOTOCRIME is the new band from R.Pattern (aka Ryan Patterson, formerly of Coliseum) and including Shelley Anderson (Brenda) and Nick Thieneman (Young Widows). Forging a connection between the shadows of the underbelly of the mid-century American Dream, the ghostly corners of post-war Europe, and the present moment, Fotocrime breathes new life into Cold War paranoia, modern-day malaise and smokey noir.” Fotocrime performed four songs from their new album Principle of Pain in our music library, produced and filmed by our videographer, J. Tyler Franklin.
CitySong
May 15, 2018