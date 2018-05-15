“FOTOCRIME is the new band from R.Pattern (aka Ryan Patterson, formerly of Coliseum) and including Shelley Anderson (Brenda) and Nick Thieneman (Young Widows). Forging a connection between the shadows of the underbelly of the mid-century American Dream, the ghostly corners of post-war Europe, and the present moment, Fotocrime breathes new life into Cold War paranoia, modern-day malaise and smokey noir.” Fotocrime performed four songs from their new album Principle of Pain in our music library, produced and filmed by our videographer, J. Tyler Franklin.