WFPK and parent company Louisville Public Media are excited to announce we are now producing the Louisville Music Awards! Co-curated by musician and 90.5 WUOL Music Education Manager Jecorey “1200” Arthur and 91.9 WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen, the event will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Bomhard Theatre as a celebration of Louisville’s diverse music community.

The event will continue to honor musicians, but will also include more performances and showcase music collaborations. In the coming weeks, we’ll be asking members of the local music community for their input in crafting the event. We’d also like to hear from you! Have you ever attended the LMA’s? Please answer this short survey and give us some feedback.

