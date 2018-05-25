Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Ahead of this Saturday’s (5/26) Zanzabar show, Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak gave Kyle Meredith a call to discuss the Baltimore duo’s new LP, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, how touring with a third member for the first time has changed the dynamics, the fact that she uses upwards of 30 alternate tunings, and the inspiration behind the songs “It Was Not Natural” and “You Of All People”.

