Ziggy Marley has long sang about the power of one love and revolution, but with his new record, Rebellion Rises, the stakes are higher. Marley spoke with Kyle Meredith about how his outlook is much more than just optimistic, as well as how touring his father’s record Exodus lent some influence to this latest LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Rebellion Rises” below!

