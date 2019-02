Mercury Rev has announced a full re-imagining of what they call “one of music’s most overlooked masterpieces”. Bobbie Gentry’s 1968 country-rock opera album The Delta Sweete gets a contemporary reworking. Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited features an amazingly talented group of vocalists. Included in the lineup are Margo Price, Norah Jones, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucinda Williams, Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval, Beth Orton, and more.

