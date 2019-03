Upon first hearing this new track from allusinlove you might think you’d stumbled upon some lost classic rock anthem from the 1970’s, but rest assured this band from Leeds is all about now… and loud, raucous shows! In fact, after doing a four-night residency at the Brudenell Social Club in their hometown, March 22nd they will release their own “Live at Leeds” collection. Until then enjoy their studio track, “All My Love”…