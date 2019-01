Amanda Shires dropped into the studio ahead of her WFPK Winter Wednesday slot and spoke with Laura Shine about her latest record, To the Sunset, and also gives us the scoop on her next project, a supergroup called The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile and Margo Price.

Listen the interview above. Then check out some videos below.

And here’s an interview she did with Kyle Meredith earlier in 2018: