Did you catch this performance of “Tarantula” on The Late, Late Show With James Corden this week? Performing a song inspired by the Oscar-nominated film “Roma” is not only Beck, but he’s supported by the L.A. Philharmonic with backing vocals from Feist, Inara George of The Bird & the Bee, Natasha Khan (aka Bat For Lashes) & Alex Lilly. Watch this performance of “Tarantula” & try not to get goosebumps!