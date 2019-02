After a carbon monoxide accident almost killed him & his family, Ben Kweller thought he was through with music. The trauma of that incident coupled with the death of his friend, actor Anton Yelchin, left Kweller unable to find joy in music anymore. Luckily for us, he slowly started songwriting & feeling the need to perform again! The result: a forthcoming album called Circuit Boredom & this first glimpse of it, “Heart Attack Kid”.