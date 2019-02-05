Louisville band Bridge 19 releases today its newest single, “The One,” coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the sentencing of serial sexual predator Larry Nassar.

The song is inspired by the #MeToo movement and the courageous courtroom statements of the survivors of Nassar’s abuse.

“The One” is the first single from Bridge 19’s forthcoming, third studio album, “In The Afterglow,” which will be released April 26 and is the band’s first full-length album since 2015’s “Riding on a Wire.”

Written by band leaders Amanda Lucas (lead vocals) and Audrey Cecil (lead guitar, backup vocals), “The One” contains haunting lyrics while using a pedal steel guitar and catchy drumbeat to blend sounds of Americana, vintage Nashville and pop. The song is presented from the perspective of a perpetrator who is stalking a woman, imagining a sense of entitlement and privilege to excuse such vile behavior.

“I’m not The One that you say no to, honey,” Lucas sings during the chorus while Cecil harmonizes. “It’s a mistake to try and run! You should know better than to mess with lonely. One day you’ll see, when you’re with me, I’m The One.”

The song is available on SoundCloud, Spotify, iTunes and other digital platforms. A music video for “The One” will be released later this month.

Cecil and Lucas were moved to write the song last year while watching Nassar’s sentencing hearing in which dozens of victims courageously confronted the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician about the assaults he committed under the guise of medical treatment.

Cecil and Lucas were powerfully inspired and reminded of their own #MeToo experiences.

Bridge 19, which also includes Jeff Faith (bass), Meg Samples (drums) and Joey Thieman (accordion, horns), will donate a portion of the proceeds of the digital sales of “The One” to a Louisville nonprofit organization in support of women’s rights and legal causes.