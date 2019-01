Constance Hauman, one of the most eclectic artists we’ve ever met, just dropped a new album on her Isotopia record label titled, High Tides.¬†Constance has performed as a classical vocalist, toured with indie and funk bands and starred in a critically acclaimed one woman show! It’s only in recent years she’s begun writing her own songs. Listen to this fascinating conversation and live performance hosted by WFPK’s Program Director, Stacy Owen.

Read more about Constance and the new release here.