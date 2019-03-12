by cd kaplan

There are any number of reasons why I, a fellow who generally disregards the spate of comic book superhero flicks, heartily recommend “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.”

First and foremost, the truly scintillating animation. The creators pay their respects to the masters of the comic book era, while pushing it a step beyond on the screen.

Plus they’ve given the well worn Spiderman mystique some needed freshness, pushing into a new direction.

This movie is sweet and funny and action-packed. Evil is defeated, as it should be, by not one, but several Spiderpeople. Peter Parker is no longer alone.

We, the moviegoers, are the benefactors.

