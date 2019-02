Franz Ferdinand’s Bob Hardy gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the 10th anniversary of Tonight: Franz Ferdinand, how they arrived at it’s dancier sound, and how it connects to 2018’s Always Ascending. They also talk a bit about the Blood remix record that was also release in 2009 and gives us a hint at what the band’s next plans are.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!

And a 2018 interview with Alex taking about Always Ascending.