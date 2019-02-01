6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Louisville Is For Lovers Showcase with Hawks and Planetary Overdrive

1pm-3pm: Otis Junior

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Carly Johnson to talk about I Heart Heart tonight at Headliners!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – shake your martini to the smooth sounds of Frank, Ella, Louis, and the gang!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Chan (pronounced “Shawn”) Marshall whose musical moniker is Cat Power visits the World Cafe to perform with her band. She’ll tell stories about her young son, making the latest Cat Power album, Wanderer, and how her friend Lana Del Rey came to sing with her on one of the tracks, a song called “Woman.”

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.