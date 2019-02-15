6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Otis Junior

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Frankie Leo

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Black History Month is celebrated as we highlight some of the best music happening today by African American artists.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

At the end of next week Adia Victoria will release her eagerly anticipated second album Silences. On the next World Cafe she and her full band play the new songs live and Adia talks about being a black blues singer in Nashville and how she brings the past into the present through her music.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.