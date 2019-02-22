Today on WFPK
February 22, 2019

6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Electric Garden

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
2pm – Interview with Kurt Vile who’s playing tonight at Headliners!

3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pmFriday Ride Home“And the Oscar goes to…”The 91st Academy Awards are this Sunday, February 24th and we’ll be listening to some of the nominated songs and music from nominated films!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Fantastic Negrito has hit some real highs and some real lows – he ran away from home at 12 and taught himself piano by sneaking into Berkeley, he had a million dollar record deal but lost it after a car accident that left him in a 3 week coma, he came back from that to win NPR Music’s first ever Tiny Desk Contest plus his first Grammy. Now a two-time Grammy winner, he joins us on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony
Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
 An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.