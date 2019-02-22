6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Electric Garden

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

2pm – Interview with Kurt Vile who’s playing tonight at Headliners!

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – “And the Oscar goes to…” – The 91st Academy Awards are this Sunday, February 24th and we’ll be listening to some of the nominated songs and music from nominated films!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Fantastic Negrito has hit some real highs and some real lows – he ran away from home at 12 and taught himself piano by sneaking into Berkeley, he had a million dollar record deal but lost it after a car accident that left him in a 3 week coma, he came back from that to win NPR Music’s first ever Tiny Desk Contest plus his first Grammy. Now a two-time Grammy winner, he joins us on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.