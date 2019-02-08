6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Ben Sollee and guests

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Celebrate Louisville!– The Louisville Music Awards are this Sunday (Feb. 10) at The Bomhard Theater and in honor of that, we’ll be highlighting many of the great albums and bands that came out last year from Louisville.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

World Cafe is celebrating the 61st Grammy Awards, airing this Sunday. Tune in for a full two hours of all new Grammy-nominated songs, from artists like Childish Gambino, John Prine, Beck, and many more. Plus, we’ll revisit two of 2018’s best Cafe sessions, with Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves performing music from their Grammy-nominated albums, live.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.