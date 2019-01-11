6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Future Killer

1pm-3pm: Otis Junior

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Country Hour – featuring some of the best songs of traditional country and hillbilly music!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis performs solo on the next World Cafe. But, solo for J doesn’t mean quiet, acoustic campfire songs. J rocks a couple of tunes from his latest solo album, Elastic Days as well as a fuzz-drenched Dinosaur Jr. classic. It’s a mini concert from J Mascis on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.