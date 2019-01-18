6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Liz Cooper & The Stampede

1pm-3pm: Otis Junior

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – How Dare You Play That! – Censored songs from the past are explored.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On the next World Cafe Mumford and Sons play live and share some of what drove the creation of their latest album Delta – from wildlife videos in the studio to the life changing trip singer Marcus Mumford took to Mosul, where he sat with a fellow father and discussed the impact of the conflict there on children’s lives.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.