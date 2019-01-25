6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Jubalson

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday to 1994 – 25th anniversary of many great songs and albums will be featured.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Uniform Distortion. Uniform Clarity. Jim James of My Morning Jacket has two recent solo albums with very similar track lists – the former rocks and the latter is simply Jim with an acoustic guitar. He talks about how a song changes when you strip it back, as he did with the songs on the second release, and tells the story of his first guitar.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.