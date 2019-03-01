6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Otis Junior

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Jameron

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best of the women of yesteryear in honor of Women’s History Month! Shaken, not stirred.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

David Gray is about to release a brand new album called Gold in a Brass Age, his first disc of new material in 5 years. He plays live and talks about his early days as a painter – from how that period of his life still influences his songwriting today to why he decided to leave one creative path for another.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.