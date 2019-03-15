6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Parker Millsap stops by before his show tonight at Zanzabar.

12pm – Live Lunch with Grlwood

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Kiss The Blarney Stone – music from Ireland in honor of St. Patrick’s Day!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Chieftains have brought the traditional sounds of Ireland all over the world. On the next World Cafe, band leader Paddy Maloney talks about being the first group from the West to play on the Great Wall of China in 1983 and what the band’s sound has in common with American traditional music. Plus, a remarkable live performance recorded in Dublin’s Windmill Lane Studios.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.