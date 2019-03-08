WFPK CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY ALL DAY LONG!

6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

8am – Jerika Jones from Girls Rock Louisville

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

10am – Nico Thom & Mackenzie Sullivan of She Became

12pm – Live Lunch with Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

1pm – Misty Cruse from Women 4 Women

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30pm – Molly Tuttle Songwriter and first female IBMA “Guitarist of the Year”

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Guest DJ’s Kim Sorise and Lisa Foster from The Spinsters Union of Louisville

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Amanda Palmer’s new album There Will Be No Intermission is about as raw as it gets. She sings about climate change, miscarriage, loss and abortion, and during her World Café performance she stands over the grand piano she’s performing at and yells directly into its body. Amanda shares her fears about this album being misinterpreted and why she thinks some people love to hate her.

8pm-12am: Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony

Musical explorations of the groove. Tonight, Matt celebrates the great Dolly Parton!

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.