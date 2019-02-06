Hershey Felder is an actor and musician and a remarkable fusion of both things. He performs 9 different one-man shows focusing on telling the story of each character in the most entertaining ways he can. In addition to Irving Berlin, one of the greatest American composers that ever lived, he also performs as George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and Tchaikovsky, to name a few. He brought his show Hershey Felder As Irving Berlin to Actors Theater which runs til February 17th. We invited him to our studio to talk about the show and perform a couple of numbers from it as well.