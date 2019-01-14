Darius Rucker gives Kyle Meredith a shout to talk about the upcoming Hootie & The Blowfish tour, new album, and the 25th anniversary of their mega-selling Cracked Rear View. We get to hear how David Crosby ended up singing backup on “Hold My Hand,” how the lyrics to “Drowning,” a song that deals with racism, still holds true, and if Rucker’s lyrics have ever clashed with conservative fans. The two also take a minute to dive back to 1998’s Musical Chairs LP and how it showed the roots of the country career Rucker would find further success with.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classic videos below!