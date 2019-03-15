It was a lot of fun to have the multi-talented Parker Millsap drop by the studio for an early morning chat with WFPK’s John Timmons before his appearance later at Zanzabar. He’s currently out on a solo concert tour, showing off his mad vocal & guitar skills.

Parker tells us about the challenges of a solo tour vs a band run, keeping a good proximity to pinball arcades, his decision to go towards a heavier sound, coming up with gospel-sex music, and his thoughts on his next record. We also get a performance of the songs “Your Water” and “Fine Line”.

Listen to the interview: