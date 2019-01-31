Thursday, February 7th, is International Clash Day, and all day long, all across the globe, we’re celebrating music as a tool for social consciousness, a band that made it sound so good and an iconic record that still changes lives 40 years later; the Clash’s masterpiece, London Calling. From 6am till 6pm, WFPK will join with radio stations around the world to play Clash originals, covers and side projects, along with the music that inspired the Clash and music inspired by the Clash. Throughout the day you’ll also hear artists speak about the band’s influence and we’ll talk to local folks who work toward a more inclusive world every day.

On Social Media: #internationalclashday #wfpk