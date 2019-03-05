A balanced world is a better world. How can you help forge a more gender-balanced world? Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality. Listen to the International Women’s Day celebration on WFPK! This Friday, we’ll play nothing but music fronted by musicians who identify as women!

Join in the conversation on social media. #WFPKWomen #BalanceForBetter

We’ve also invited some awesome women in our own community to stop by!

8 a.m. – Jerika Jones, Girls Rock Louisville

10 a.m. – Nico Thom & Mackenzie Sullivan. She Became

1 p.m. – Misty Cruse, Women4Women

3:30 p.m. – Molly Tuttle, Songwriter and IBMA “Guitarist of the Year”

5 p.m. – Kim Sorice & Lisa Foster, The Spinsters Union of Louisville