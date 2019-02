John Legend has just released a poignant video for his powerful new tune, “Preach”. Featuring wife, Chrissy Teigen, Legend spotlights the horrors of immigration & racism in 2019 and the feeling of helplessness that can often accompany it. It is also the first video to use the YouTube donate/fundraising feature in hopes of raising $50,000 this year for Legend’s FREEAMERICA non-profit. Check it out here: