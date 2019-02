Clocking in at just a little over two minutes, Jukebox the Ghost manage to pack a whole lot of oomph in their latest tune! “It’s No Secret” is a true barn-burner, guaranteed to get you up on your feet & the rafters shaking. Frontman & Louisville native Ben Thornewill says he wanted to write a “Jerry Lee Lewis sort of a song” & as you can hear for yourself, he certainly did.