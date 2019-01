Juliana Hatfield catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her Weird LP, meeting Liz Phair for the first time recently, how the industry pitted women against each other in the 90s, and the sexism that still exists. There is also a fun bit about about her involvement in the Reality Bites and My So Called Life soundtracks, both of which turn 25 this year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!