Kurt Vile stopped by the WFPK studio ahead of tonight’s sold out show at Headliners (The Sadies open) to chat with Mel Fisher and play a pair of songs. The two discuss how his songs evolve, covering Charlie Rich, and his next project, which has something to do with Nashville. Listen to the interview below, which contains a performance of “Bassackwards” and “Loading Zones” and then check out his latest videos below!