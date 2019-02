listen hear! spotlights a new track that we love and think you will too.

Singer-songwriter Emily King has long won acclaim for her intricate blend of R&B and soul, but the release of her new album, Scenery, has earned her special praise. Check out the song Look At Me Now and you’ll know why. We loved it at first listen and think you will too! You’ll be able to catch her live at the Mercury Ballroom on May first.

listen hear! and download Look At Me Now by Emily King!