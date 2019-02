listen hear! spotlights a new track that we love and think you will too.

We are psyched about the upcoming MercuryRev release! Bobbie Gentry’s ‘The Delta Sweete’ Revisited hits record store shelves this Friday (2/8) via Partisan Records. Our first taste of the album is Sermon, a haunting gospel folk tune featuring Margo Price‘s testifying vocals. We can testify that we loved it at first listen and think you will too!

listen hear! and download Sermon by Mercury Rev feat. Margo Price!