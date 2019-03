What do you do when your bandleader (or ok, we’ll say it, your “Boss”) decides to do Broadway? Well if you’re Little Steven Van Zandt, you make an album and go on tour! Summer of Sorcery comes out in May and his new track is a proverbial barn-burner! Give a listen to the rollicking “Superfly Terraplane”…

P.S. And don’t forget you can catch Little Steven’s Underground Garage on WFPK every Saturday at 7PM!