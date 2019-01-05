Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Fasten your seat belt and prepare yourself Future Killer. The Louisville ensemble brings their deconstructed experimental electro funk to Live Lunch this week. They are taking part in Louisville Rock Lottery 3, on Saturday, January 12 at Headliners. WFPK proudly presents this special event where 25 local musicians create 5 bands, featuring members of Wax Fang, VHS or Beta, , GRLwood, Quiet Hollers, Pleasure Boys, BOA, Maiden Radio, Second Story Man, Jim James Band, Future Killer, Seluah, Juanita, Cat Casual, Batwizard, and more!

