Lizzo has rapidly become one of our favorite entertainers and her sense of humor is one of the many reasons! This saga began last fall when Will Ferrell (as Anchorman‘s “Ron Burgundy”) responded to her #FluteAndShoot challenge by posting a video of his flute prowess. Well, Lizzo just came back with an epic answer– a shot by shot re-enactment of the flute scene from the film, but this time she solos over her new tune, “Juice”. Even Este Haim is along for the ride!