91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is proud to present the Louisville Music Awards. The LMAs will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bomhard Theater in the Kentucky Center as a celebration of Louisville’s diverse music community. This year’s event will be co-produced by musician and 90.5 WUOL Music Education Manager Jecorey “1200” Arthur and 91.9 WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. Tickets are on sale!

Backed by the Louisville Public Media All-Star Band, this year’s LMAs presents an evening of live, never-before-seen music collaborations and special performances highlighting honorees. The backing band features Jecorey “1200” Arthur, Meg Samples (Bridge 19, The Deloreans), Kojin Toshiro (Free Soul Effect), Stephen George (LPM President), Aaron Bibelhauser (Relic) and special guests Otis Junior, Shadwick Wilde (Quiet Hollers), Tyrone Cotton, Ben Sollee and JD Green (Afrophysicists).

This year’s LMAs will present five award categories:

Advocate Award, which recognizes someone who champions Louisville music by supporting live events, recordings and more as a super fan. Emerging Award, which honors a Louisville music act relatively new to public prominence. Collaboration Award, which honors a Louisville collaboration that occurred in 2018. Youth Award, which honors a nonprofit Louisville youth organization showing quality impact through music education. Legacy Award, which honors a Louisville musician, teacher or composer considered to have a legendary body of work.

The Advocate, Emerging, Collaboration and Youth Awards will be chosen by a volunteer committee that includes the following:

Cheyenne Mize, Wishing-Well Music

Syd Bishop, LEO Weekly

Ramona Lindsey, Community Foundation of Louisville

Christa Iwu, Fund for the Arts

Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra

Jeffrey Lee Puckett, Courier Journal

Finalists for the Emerging Artist Award will be posted on Do502.com and voted on by the public. All honorees will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the event. Tickets go on sale at KentuckyCenter.org on Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. and are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show. VIP tickets are $25 and include a reception at 6 p.m. to mix and mingle with the honorees before the show and early admission seating at 6:45 p.m. General admission will be at 7 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. A Do502 and WFPK member presale begins on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.