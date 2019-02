You can never accuse Lucy Dacus of being lazy. Last March she released her album “Historian” & by October had teamed with Phoebe Bridgers & Julien Baker to form boygenius, releasing an ep of the same name to great acclaim. Now it’s 2019 & Lucy is breaking out several singles to coincide with holidays– like this one to get you ready for Valentine’s Day. But don’t worry… this is not your grandma’s version of “La Vie En Rose”!