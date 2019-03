Lucy Dacus gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about a new compilation series called 2019, which consists of covers and originals and is based around holidays throughout the year, including Springsteen’s birthday and the start of Taurus season. The two also discuss banding together with her boygenius badmates after Phoebe Bridgers news of abuse from Ryan Adams and what we can expect from her next album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!