Meat Puppets frontman, Curt Kirkwood gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss the band’s newest record, Dusty Notes, and it boasting the original lineup for the first time in twenty years. The two also head back to 1994 for the Too High To Die LP, which featured their breakthrough hit “Backwater,” and the affect Kurt Cobain’s death had on them. We also find ourselves in 1989 for the Monster album, a heavier affair that was influenced by both Def Leopard and The Beach Boys.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Warranty” below!