6-9am: Otis Junior

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11am – Lucie Silvas in the studio

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Performance with Susto

4:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul, Part 1

Gospel singer CeCe Winans hosts a special documentary series called “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning: The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul”. Today we listen to Part 1, which explores the history of spiritual songs and some of the great gospel quartets including The Dixie Hummingbirds, and The Soul Stirrers featuring Sam Cooke.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.