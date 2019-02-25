6-9am: Otis Junior
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
11am – Lucie Silvas in the studio
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
2pm – Interview with
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Performance with Susto
4:30pm – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul, Part 1
Gospel singer CeCe Winans hosts a special documentary series called “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning: The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul”. Today we listen to Part 1, which explores the history of spiritual songs and some of the great gospel quartets including The Dixie Hummingbirds, and The Soul Stirrers featuring Sam Cooke.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.