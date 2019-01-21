LISTEN FOR SONGS OF PROTEST ALL DAY LONG IN HONOR OF MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY!

6-9am: Mel

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Toro y Moi

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3:30 – Chris’s Vault – a choice song from Louisville Improvisors’ Chris Anger’s extensive album collection.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Soul singer William Bell was in Memphis in 1968 on the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Bell shares stories from inside Stax studios, where an integrated staff cranked out 134 singles that year by artists like Otis Redding and The Staples Singers. And Bell reflects on how the world outside was changing forever, after the death of Dr King.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.