by c d kaplan

David Young, a comedy writer on the Letterman Show for years, took up a new hobby in the mid 90’s, collecting LPs of industrial musicals. Those were elaborate stage productions, many with budgets far exceeding Broadway ventures, which were meant to be seen only at sales meetings and corporate gatherings.

Young realized soon enough that, besides the quirky nature of these productions, there’s considerable craft. Through the years, learning more became an obsession, and he discovered footage of many, eventually tracking those involved in their creation.

It’s all revealed in “Bathtubs over Broadway,” a fascinating and charming look at something you’ve probably never heard of.

It has the Culture Maven’s highest recommendation. Listen to the full review above!