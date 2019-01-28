David Bazan spoke with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new album Phoenix being not just a concept album about his childhood, but part one of four or five in a series based on the major cities that’s he’s lived in and his life at those times. The two also hit on the themes of loneliness, which he says to expect even more of on the future discs, and a story about suicide from a story he was told when he was young, which leads into some really nice, but important talk about Richard Swift and the Fug Yep organization.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!