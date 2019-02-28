River Whyless have been performing this song for a while for a friend who lost her battle with breast cancer, but now they have recorded it in the hopes of spreading some love and hope. Here is the message they shared:

…”We’ve all been touched by suffering, as we have also been touched by love. Today, the song is out digitally and we’re inviting you to share your own experience of the healing power of love. Do something for someone in need. Sick, lonely, abused, depressed, a loved one, a friend or a stranger. Take a moment to embrace them in their sufferings. We’d love for you to capture this interaction in a short video or photo and send it to us. We’ll compile your footage into a music video in hopes to demonstrate the solace that comes from caring. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, the video will encourage viewers to do the same… You can submit your footage via direct message here or by email to thepool@riverwhyless.com (we recommend sending email with a Dropbox or Google Drive link so to ensure delivery and proper resolution.)…”

So check out the tune below & do some good!