Sara Bareilles speaks with Kyle Meredith about her upcoming, T Bone Burnett produced LP, Amidst The Chaos, and it’s first single “Armor,” as well as the songs ties to the Women’s March and Supreme Court hearings. The two also discuss Sara’s latest run on Broadway in Waitress, a long lost musical of hers, and upcoming TV project with JJ Abrams.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Armor” below!